Cary transportation director continues recovery after struck by car

Lori Cove, Cary’s director of transportation and facilities, has been moved from WakeMed Hospital to a nursing facility in Matthews, a friend of the family said, nearly four months after a car struck and severely injured her while she was cycling.
Jerry Jensen, Cary’s transportation manager since 2010, has been named the department’s acting director.
Cove, 48, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the Oct. 17 hit-and-run that injured her and a friend while they were cycling with a group on High House Road. Cove is still undergoing extensive, long-term rehabilitation.
“On Tuesday, I asked Jerry Jensen to serve as Acting Director for Transportation & Facilities,” Town Manager Sean Stegall wrote in his weekly report, which Mayor Harold Weinbrecht republished on his blog. “Lori Cove hired Jerry, and I think she would be glad to know that he’s agreed to step up.”
In an interview, Stegall added, “If Lori is able to come back, and we’re hoping that she is, she’ll have her job waiting for her – as director.”
Renee Poole, Cary’s director of human resources, said she has been in touch with Cove’s family about every other day and has been monitoring her progress.
Poole said she can’t discuss Cove’s condition or progress.
A criminal case against Christopher Lee Moore of Morrisville, the driver charged with felony hit-and-run in the collision, is ongoing.
Gargan: 919-829-4807; @hgargan
Comments