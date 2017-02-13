Morrisville hires new fire chief from Miami-Dade County

The special operations chief with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department has been named the new Morrisville fire chief, the town announced Monday.
M. Foy Jenkins II, who got his start as a volunteer firefighter in New Bern, will fill the spot formerly occupied by Todd Wright. Wright left his post with the fire department in July to join the town’s staff as assistant town manager.
The department has managed Wright’s departure by rotating fire department officers to the chief’s office on an interim basis.
Jenkins was selected from a pool of 30 candidates, the town said.
Jenkins has been working for fire departments for the past 34 years. He began his career when he was in high school in New Bern, his hometown, and worked as a volunteer firefighter. He has a bachelor’s degree in emergency medical care at Western Carolina University.
According to a news release, Jenkins has focused on improving firefighter safety throughout his career. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department was one of the first metro-size departments in the country to assign thermal imaging cameras, portable radios and flashlights to every firefighter on all fire trucks.
His first day with Morrisville is May 8.
Comments