Cary council approves sale of bonds for water utility work

The Cary Town Council authorized the sale of a $37.5 million in bonds and awarded a contract for the widening of Green Level West Road Thursday.
Council members voted unanimously to let town staff begin executing documents for the March 1 sale of revenue bonds that will fund improvements to the town’s water utility. That includes a $14.6 million expansion of the Cary-Apex Water Treatment Facility and various water line upgrades.
Town Manager Sean Stegall said officials recently met with representatives from the three major securities ratings agencies in New York and that he expects the 25-year bond to receive a triple-A rating and sell at an interest rate below four percent.
“What struck me is not only how healthy the finances of the utility are – beyond strong – but how (Finance Director Karen Mills) and the team have never taken that success for granted,” Stegall said. “It’s not a requirement to go to New York City to make these presentations; that can be done over the phone. But it sends a strong message when a AAA community takes the time to go there, tell our story, and send a message to investors why this is a safe investment and why they should believe in Cary’s future.”
The council also unanimously awarded $3.66 million to Fred Smith Company to widen about a mile of Green Level West Road between N.C. 540 and N.C. 55. from two lanes to four, median-divided lanes with sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides.
The project is expected to begin in the spring and will be complete by the end of 2018, Cary Transportation Engineer Amir Nezarati said.
