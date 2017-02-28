Morrisville receives federal funding for Morrisville Carpenter Road widening project

A plan to widen Morrisville Carpenter Road between Davis Drive and Page Street will proceed on schedule, the town announced Feb. 23, after the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded the town $6.3 million in federal grant money to help pay for the project’s construction.
Town leaders said they expected CAMPO would award the money after Morrisville’s application scored second-highest among 10 Wake County proposals in the planning organization’s scoring of projects, which was released in early January.
Planners will finish the road’s design this summer, and construction is slated to begin in early 2018. When the project wraps up in early 2019, the 1.3-mile stretch of Morrisville Carpenter Road will feature four lanes and a median.
CAMPO’s contribution will represent 70 precent of the widening’s total construction cost, per the conditions of Morrisville’s application. Morrisville will pay $2.7 million, according to a news release, in addition to about $1.7 million it already has spent on design and right-of-way acquisition.
The road is a daily site of congestion during Morrisville’s rush hours. A rezoning petition approved last year for more homes along the road was the object of scrutiny from residents who said adding more homes would exacerbate a problem the town hadn’t yet proved it could solve.
As a compromise, the town and developers agreed to tie the new homes’ construction to the receipt of CAMPO funds for Morrisville Carpenter Road’s widening. Now that those funds are in hand, construction can proceed, although town leaders said in January they’ve received no indication from the property owners or developers that ground will be broken on the property any time soon.
