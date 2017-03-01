Residents eager to see change come to Cary Towne Center

Neighbors of Cary Towne Center are anxious to see the vacant buildings that once housed Macy’s and Sears department stores come down and be replaced with new development that would turn the struggling mall into a destination.
And they want that change to come as quickly as possible.
More than 60 people attended a neighborhood meeting Wednesday to learn more about the mall owner’s rezoning request that could result in the long-awaited revitalization of Cary Towne Center.
“I’m really excited,” said Michelle Muir, who has lived near the mall since 1998. “I think it would create great opportunities for serious retail places to come in.”
The neighborhood meeting was the next step in the process that CBL & Associates Properties, the mall’s owner, started in early February when a rezoning request was submitted to the Town of Cary to begin revamping about a third of the 60-acre mall property. The rezoning, seen as the first part of the revitalization, covers the eastern part of the property, which includes the vacant Macy’s and Sears buildings and land toward the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Mall officials have said this rezoning request launches what they hope will be a multi-phase project that may bring more retail, dining and entertainment options to the area off Interstate 40. It could provide a “‘park once’ shopping and dining experience germane to modern mixed-use development,” according to the application.
“When the Sears closed, it became clear that something needed to be done,” said Jason Barron, an attorney with Morningstar Law Group representing the mall. “The time is now to make that something happen – or at least start the process of making something happen.”
If the Cary Town Council approves the request, the mall would be allowed to build retail on that part of the site with a height of 60 feet and with setbacks of 150 feet from an adjacent neighborhood. This would allow for buildings 6 feet taller than the mall’s tallest building.
Rumors about IKEA coming to the site have circulated over the last few months but the store hasn’t confirmed whether it will build one of its popular furniture stores in Cary.
But documents connecting the mall and the Swedish retailer were filed with Wake County in December.
Transforming the mall meshes with the Town Council’s plans to create a thriving eastern gateway along Cary Towne Boulevard with retail, residential and office space. The Rochester, N.Y.,-based Wegmans grocery store chain has expressed an interest in opening its first North Carolina site on undeveloped property north of the mall.
This is not CBL’s first attempt to revitalize the property.
Mall officials once hoped to replace the Sears property with TopGolf, a golf and entertainment complex. But neighbors’ concerns about noise and lighting prompted TopGolf to announce plans in 2015 to look elsewhere.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
