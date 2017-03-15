Expect a smoother ride along Cary Parkway by next fall

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke Pause

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

2:09 Cooper’s transportation nominee advances in Senate

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance