Cary street has second water main break in as many days

For the second day in a row, a water main break has forced the closure of part of Waldo Rood Boulevard on the west side of Cary.
A 36-inch water main broke Tuesday, and crews closed the road from Jenks Carpenter Road to Methven Grove Drive until further notice while they work to fix it, town officials said. All water is still safe for consumption, they said.
Drivers can use Park Village Drive to Davis Drive and Jenks Carpenter Road to High House Road to detour around the closure, town officials said.
A separate section of Waldo Rood Boulevard, from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive, was closed Monday, and remained closed Tuesday, after a 30-inch water main broke at about 8 a.m. Monday morning.
The two breaks were about a mile apart and unrelated, said town spokeswoman Carrie Roman.
For utility customers who experience a brief burst of discolored water, the town recommends residents remove faucet screens and run the tap for 1 to 2 minutes before using the water.
For utility customers who experience a brief burst of discolored water, the town recommends residents remove faucet screens and run the tap for 1 to 2 minutes before using the water.
