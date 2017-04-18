Morrisville ranked as the best place to live in NC

The Town of Morrisville has been named the best place to live in North Carolina and fifth-best in the nation by the city ranking website Niche.
The Pittsburgh-based site said it ranked Morrisville so high because it earned top marks in the quality of public schools, job availability and diversity. Niche staff uses dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to rate cities, according to its website.
“We are honored to be recognized as the best place to live in North Carolina, as well as 5th in the nation,” town manager Martha Paige said in a statement. “This ranking shows what our residents already know – Morrisville has so much to offer and really is a great place to live.”
The site uses an “A” through “F” rating scale, and gave Morrisville an “A+” for categories that included public schools, good for families, jobs and diversity. It also got an “A” or “A-” in the housing, outdoor activities, nightlife, health and fitness and commute categories.
Niche ranked Indianapolis suburb Carmel, Indiana as the best place in the U.S. to live in 2017.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments