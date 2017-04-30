Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 1 in Cary on Sunday.
A man was walking on U.S. 1 in Cary at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was struck and killed near exit 99, according to reports from WNCN and WRAL. The man, who was not identified as of about 10 a.m. Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man had three passengers and all four were taken to a hospital as a precaution, though no injuries were reported.
