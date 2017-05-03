Officers turn out in force to say goodbye to 4-year-old who loved police

Four-year-old Riyansh Suraneni loved to dress up as a police officer, track down “bad guys” and arrest them.
He would stay in character when he saw a police car speeding past, telling his parents to follow it so he could join his fellow officers wherever they were headed.
Riyansh, who went by the nickname “Cherry” and had a police officer alter ego called “Rescue Riyansh,” died April 17 in his sleep, the result of a genetic disorder.
His heartbroken parents, Ravi and Priyanka Suraneni, wrote to Morrisville Town Councilman Satish Garimella the next day with a request: Would it be possible for any police officers to attend Riyansh’s funeral?
Over email, a whirlwind unfolded. Garimella emailed the Cary Town Council and Tony Godwin, Cary’s chief of police. By morning, Capt. Jerry McCormick, who oversees the western Cary region where the Suraneni family lives, was on board, and so were other officers.
The day of the memorial, about 20 officers from six local police agencies and the State Highway Patrol gathered at a Raleigh funeral home. They then led the procession to Raleigh Memorial Park for the burial.
“We were overwhelmed,” Ravi Suraneni said. “I couldn’t have expected any more. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
The Cary Police Department made Riyansh an honorary deputy, awarding him a badge and patch from the department. The boy was buried wearing his police outfit.
“Knowing that this young boy’s dream was to be a police officer, we did everything we could to accept him into the Cary Police Department family,” said Godwin, who was not able to attend the service but helped arrange the Cary police presence there. “With his life cut short, hopefully that helped him achieve his dream and served as a symbol of our support to his family.”
The Suraneni family moved to Connecticut in 2014 from India, and then to Cary in January 2016. West Cary and parts of Morrisville are home to many south Asian immigrants.
The officers’ gesture did not go unnoticed by that community. An Indian television news network attended the funeral to film a segment about Riyansh and the police officers.
“The sense we got was that the family was surprised people who were immigrants could get this kind of service in the United States,” McCormick said. “That didn’t matter to us, but they were surprised, looking at all the other things going on in our society. The fact is, they’re one of us, and when they get to Cary, we treat them just like anyone else.”
An emotional Ravi Suraneni spoke at Cary’s April 27 Town Council meeting, thanking the town and its police department for their enthusiastic response.
Godwin and McCormick said what they were asked to do was well within their understanding of the service police ought to provide their communities. But both officers acknowledged responding to this particular call as they would any other was a challenge.
“It’s our job to be in control at places and during times where it’s easy to lose control, where it’s easy to get caught up in emotions, no matter what those emotions are, whether it’s sadness or anger, or whatever,” Godwin said. “That’s one of the things people expect from police officers – control and professionalism. But it’s inordinately difficult when you’re talking about something like this.”
Lieutenant Chris Gatham of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department said he chose to respond to the request out of a personal identification with the family’s situation.
“I have a daughter who is about the same age as the boy who passed away,” he said. “I put myself in the family’s shoes and knew that if I was put in that kind of situation, I would want and need all the support I could get. For me, it was about showing a family who were grieving that they did not have to grieve alone. I certainly didn’t do it for notoriety. I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
