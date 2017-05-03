Cary teen doesn’t let arthritis hold her back

If Maia Tsalik is supposed to make you feel sorry for her, she is not doing a very good job.
As one of the ambassadors for the upcoming Walk for the Cure, the 13-year-old Cary resident is charged with helping to raise awareness about arthritis. Maia developed symptoms of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a form of the disease that affects children, when she was 10. However, it took a full year until her doctors realized what it was and gave her the diagnosis that changed her life.
The diagnosis came after pain and inflammation in her right ankle. Once they knew what they were dealing with, doctors prescribed medication for Maia that required her to get regular injections – and she hates needles. The drugs didn’t work. The pain and inflammation moved to her left ankle, knees, right hip, left elbow, fingers and the left side of her jaw.
The arthritis sometimes kept Maia from gripping a pencil, and she couldn’t sit in her seat at school for long or participate in physical education. After switching medication, the arthritis went into remission, but it recently flared up again. Now, she has to go to Duke Children’s Hospital once a month for intravenous medication.
Given this history, one might expect Maia to adopt a “woe is me” tone when you ask how her how she is coping with arthritis. Nope.
“It has impacted me more in a good way,” she said. “I have been able to do a lot of things I wouldn’t have been able to do if I didn’t have the disease.”
Maia explains that she was able to take part in a course at Duke University in which children with physical ailments were given cameras to document their lives. The course culminated in a recent exhibit at the Duke Eye Center; Maia has a photo of herself standing with her dad beside her framed photos, smiling broadly.
She also mentions summers spent at Victory Junction, a sleepaway camp in Randleman for children with disabilities. Maia ticks off the activities at the camp – horseback riding, bowling, movies – settling on woodshop, where kids can make crafts from wood, as her favorite.
Maia almost makes it seem as if having arthritis is a good thing. Then again, maybe the message is that the proper attitude can overcame any misfortune.
Arthritis “is part of me, but I don’t let it control me,” she said.
The Walk for the Cure will be held Saturday, May 6, in Research Triangle Park. The Triangle/Coastal Office of the Arthritis Foundation, which is sponsoring the event, chose Maia to focus on one of the points the group emphasizes in its public education campaign: No one is immune to the disease.
People tend to think of arthritis as an old person’s disease, said Candice Fuller, director of the Triangle/Coastal Office of the Arthritis Foundation. “But it’s really the opposite of what most people think it is. Two thirds of people with arthritis are under the age of 65. And people can be affected by a variety of different forms of the disease.”
The term “arthritis” encompasses more than 100 diseases and conditions that affect joints, the surrounding tissues and other connective tissues, Fuller explained. Maia and the other ambassador – Jennifer Barber, a 21-year-old UNC student – have rheumatoid arthritis, a form that affects people of all ages.
Of the 1.9 million adults in North Carolina who have been diagnosed with arthritis, 8,400 are children.
Even osteoarthritis, the form that is caused by wear and tear on the joints and affects mostly older people, is not exclusively an elderly person’s disease.
“It’s more likely to affect older people but what we’re seeing is that it is occurring in a lot of younger people,” Fuller said.
Studies have shown that occupations that require significant lifting, squatting, crouching, standing and vibrating tools can lead to arthritis, she explained. Jobs that have heavy incidence of arthritis include manufacturing, agriculture, nursing and teaching, she said.
The Arthritis Foundation has found that the disease heavily affects members of the military. Arthritis is the most common form of non-combat related medical discharge in the armed forces.
The research that proceeds from the May 6 walk will support is so important, Fuller said, because although the medical field has made great strides over the past 15 years researchers have not found a cure for any form of the disease.
“No one is ever cured but people with auto-immune forms of arthritis (like juvenile idiopathic arthritis) can go into remission, which means that they don’t have active degeneration of their joints,” she said.
The lack of a cure concerns Maia’s mother Estelle, a physical therapist.
“You go from medication to medication,” she said. “I get concerned about how many other medications there are out there if this one doesn’t work.”
Ephraim Tsalik is a medical scientist, and his medical knowledge helps him understand what his daughter is going through. But he also has seen the worst of debilitating diseases so he knows how bad Maia’s illness can get.
“I tell her that no matter how bad it is, it could be worse,” he said.
Maia says she gets that but comes back to the bright side of having arthritis. She said it has made her more empathetic. For instance, it helped her relate to a classmate with diabetes.
“I told him I understand and I know what you’re going through,” she said.
How to help
The Walk for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Imperial Center, 4309 Emperor Blvd., Durham. For more information, or to support Maia in her fundraising effort, go to www.walktocurearthritis.org/triangle.
