Friends raising money online for Cary official injured in hit-and-run

Friends of Lori Cove, Cary’s director of transportation and facilities, have set up an online fundraising page to help defray her rising medical costs.
A dedicated triathlete, Cove was out on a bike ride Oct. 17 when she was struck by a vehicle and critically injured. Since then, Cove has been undergoing intensive treatment for a variety of injuries, including severe brain trauma. She is now in a long-term care facility in Matthews.
Donors gave about $650 in the first six days since the page was posted on GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/loricove). But when the link was posted Monday morning to a blog chronicling Cove’s progress, a further $4,000 – including an anonymous $2,000 donation – came in less than two hours. The fundraiser’s goal is $50,000.
The page, set up by family friend Hayley Roy, says Cove’s medical costs are now between $15,000 and $20,000 per month and that her insurance will soon be limited.
After the incident, doctors gave Cove little chance of surviving. More than 10 surgeries later, her progress continues.
“If you don’t know Lori, it’s difficult to put her into a few sentences,” Roy wrote on the page. “Always with a smile, never far from her bike or running shoes, six-time Ironman, lover of the sun and beach. Always thinking of her large and caring group of family and friends. Lori is one of the most caring individuals you could imagine.”
The fundraising page isn’t the first evidence of Cove’s impact in Cary. Just before Christmas, more than 100 of Cove’s friends and colleagues gathered in front of Town Hall for a candlelight vigil.
Cary named an interim director to fill Cove’s position earlier this year, but Town Manager Sean Stegall has said Cove’s job will be there for her if she’s able and willing to return to it.
