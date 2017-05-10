What will Morrisville’s renovated aquatics center look like?

The town’s aquatic center could eventually feature separate pools for those who want to swim laps and those who want to splash around, or one big pool that features a jungle-gym in ankle-deep water for kids.
Consulting firm Ratio Design presented a variety of visions to the Town Council last week for renovations at the Morrisville Aquatic and Fitness Center on Morrisville Parkway.
Most of the $5.7 million project, funded by a 2012 bond, will focus on a new pool building to replace a small lap pool that’s covered by an inflatable dome half the year. But plans also call for building new locker rooms, expanding group fitness areas, replacing cracked tennis courts and expanding the parking lot by 40 spaces.
The work is supposed to be complete by 2020, but Councilwoman Vicki Scroggins-Johnson said she would like for voters to see improvements sooner.
“If we focus on building the new pool and we delay or phase the renovations to the recreation center, we could accelerate building the pool and deliver before that 2020 date,” Scroggins-Johnson said. “We took a bond out quite a while ago, and some people are hoping to see progress.”
Ratio’s Hal Bowen recommended separating the lap pool from a pool for recreation, allowing the facility to set water temperatures ideal for each use. Other designs lumped both purposes together, with six lanes for lap-swimmers cordoned off from a shallower recreation area that slopes upward toward a jungle-gym and splash area.
“One thing we heard from operators around the state was that if they could go back and do it again, they’d invest more in the play pools than they had in the lap pools,” said Matt Leaver, Morrisville’s recreation superintendent.
Bowen also suggested building a climbing wall angled out over the pool’s deeper sections – an increasingly popular pool amenity.
Town leaders will have to choose between paying more up front for a brick-and-mortar pool enclosure, which is cheaper to heat and cool, or a pre-fabricated dome, which could be more expensive to operate in the long run.
The presentation last week served as a reality check for the council, which has seen construction costs for the project rise over the past few years.
The council asked the designers to incorporate all the amenities included in the project’s original scope but acknowledged that when a final cost estimate is brought back this summer, certain items, such as tennis courts, might have to be cut or postponed if the project is to stay within its budget.
Councilman TJ Cawley suggested shutting down the facility during construction to save time and money. Contractors typically charge more and take longer to work around open facilities, Bowen confirmed.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Rao, who said he uses the facility’s weight room and tennis courts regularly, pushed back against that suggestion.
“I don’t think we should close it down completely,” he said. “It looks good on paper, but a lot of people use it. So just to shut it down would leave those people without anywhere to go.”
