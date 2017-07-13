Friends organize ‘Tour de Cove’ to help pay injured cyclist’s medical bills

Nearly a year to the week after Town of Cary employee Lori Cove was struck by a car while cycling, friends, family and supporters of her recovery are holding a day-long cycling event to help defray the mounting cost of her medical care.
The Tour de Cove, as the event is called, will be Oct. 7. Entry fees and donations will help Cove’s family pay for the long-term nursing facility in Matthews where the former transportation and facilities director is being treated.
Cove suffered a traumatic brain injury in an Oct. 17 hit-and-run collision, which also injured another cyclist. Her recovery has been slow and uncertain – she can’t yet walk, eat, or speak – but her friends say her survival is itself a victory, given what they were told about her chances when she was first admitted to hospital.
Scott Hecht, Cary’s director of public works, is the chief organizer of the event, which is co-sponsored by Inside Out Sports and the Town of Cary. He also helped organize a vigil for his colleague outside Cary’s town hall in December.
“People tend to forget and move on with their lives,” he said. “I don't want people to forget that she's fighting every day.”
So far, supporters have given more than $26,000 through a GoFundMe page set up this spring by family friend Haley Young Roy, who said that Cove’s monthly medical costs range from about $15,000 to $20,000, almost all of which is now being paid out-of-pocket.
“They told us from early on that when she hit the year mark that was the threshold of how far she would get,” said Roy, who visits Cove most weekends in Matthews. “They’ve extended that a bit, but what she can do is not consistent. The other day, she wrote some letters. That was huge, but then we couldn't get her to give a thumbs-up for five days after.”
Roy said the hope for October’s event is to raise $50,000 between entry fees and a silent auction in the afternoon. The Tour de Cove will feature rides of 20 and 50 miles and a 1-mile fun walk in the morning, followed by less strenuous, family-friendly festivities and live music in the afternoon. The event will take place at Inside Out Sports in Cary, at the intersection of Cary Parkway and James Jackson Avenue.
Cove, a dedicated endurance athlete, had completed an Ironman triathlon just two weeks before her accident.
Registration is open and costs $35 per cyclist through Oct. 1. Walkers can enter for $20.
