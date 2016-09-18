Bradshaw - Cromie

Marcia Collins Bradshaw of Columbia, South Carolina and Michael Patrick Cromie of Cary were united in marriage, September 17, 2016, at Camp Yonahnoka, Eseeola Lodge, Linville, North Carolina. The 6:00 p.m ceremony was officiated by Mr. Samuel Martin Hunter, III.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Brewer Bradshaw of Columbia, South Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Thomas Edison Thrift and the late Mrs. Thrift of Seneca, South Carolina and Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Jackson Bradshaw, Senior of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is a graduate of The University of Georgia, and is employed by Citrix, Inc. as a corporate sales representative.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Richard Cromie of Cary. He is the grandson of Mrs. David W. Carroll and the late Mr. Carroll of Morrisville, and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Regis Cromie of Endicott, New York. The groom is a graduate of The University of Georgia, and is a professional golfer.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. A reception followed. After a wedding trip, the couple will reside in Raleigh.
