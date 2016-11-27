Cissel ~ Jordan

Jordan and Cissel are United in Marriage
Stephanie Elizabeth Jordan of Cary, North Carolina and Blake Ashton Cissel of Raleigh, North Carolina were united in marriage at 3:00 p.m. on November 19, 2016 at The Bradford in New Hill, North Carolina. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Wysor Jordan of Cary, North Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Scott Allen Cissel of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Robert Barton officiated the ceremony on Saturday. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted dinner and dancing at The Bradford. On Friday evening, the groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Maggiano’s Little Italy, Durham, NC.
The maids of honor were Molly McCarthy of Phoenix, Arizona and Valerie Kunkel of Raleigh, North Carolina. The Bridesmaids were Kristi Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina, Darby Smith of Wilmington, North Carolina, Catie Durando of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Haley Cissel of Raleigh, North Carolina and sister of the groom.
Shawn Rause of Raleigh, North Carolina served as the best man. The groomsmen were Jorge Estrada of Greensboro, North Carolina, Matt Kapadia of Cary, North Carolina and cousin of the groom, Jordan Swann, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Davis Edwards of Chicago, Illinois, and Robert Jordan of Cary, North Carolina and brother of the bride.
The flower girl was Emerson Gaskins, of Grantsboro, North Carolina, cousin of the of bride and the ring bearer was Barrett Boyles, of Kinston, North Carolina, cousin of the bride.
The bride is a graduate from Cary High School, Cary, North Carolina 2011 and University of Carolina Wilmington in 2015 with degrees in Business Administration-Marketing and Communication Studies. She is an event planner with La Cosa Bella Events and co-owner of Foxtail Photography.
The groom is a graduate of Wakefield High School, Raleigh, North Carolina 2011 and University of Carolina Wilmington in 2015 with a degree in Communication Studies. He is co-owner of Foxtail Photography. Following a honeymoon to Antigua, the couple will reside in Raleigh, North Carolina.
