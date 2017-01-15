Local News
Cary News: Celebrations
January 15, 2017 2:01 AM
Golder-Coakley
John & Michele Coakley of Cary announce the engagement of their daughter, Andrea Lynn, to Michael Golder, Jr. Michael is the son of Mike and Donnette Golder of Shallotte , formerly of Cary. The couple will marry in Wilmington on September 30, 2017.
Cary News: Celebrations
