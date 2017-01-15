Cary News: Celebrations

January 15, 2017 2:01 AM

Golder-Coakley

John & Michele Coakley of Cary announce the engagement of their daughter, Andrea Lynn, to Michael Golder, Jr. Michael is the son of Mike and Donnette Golder of Shallotte , formerly of Cary. The couple will marry in Wilmington on September 30, 2017.

Related content

Cary News: Celebrations

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: McGinn with a goal and three assists as Canes down Islanders 7-4

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos