Patience J. Murathime Attended the NSLC

Patience J. Murathime from Cary, NC a student at Panther Creek High School attended the National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) in the summer of 2017 at Harvard Medical School. The NSLC is an extraordinary leadership program for outstanding high school students. Student scholars are selected to participate from across the United States and from more than 70 different countries based upon academic excellence, extracurricular involvement and demonstrated leadership ability. Each student is recommended and nominated by his/her high school.Patience attended the NSLC on Medicine & Health Care. During this 9-day leadership development program, students explored the exciting world of medicine, including issues in medical ethics, domestic and international health, healthcare administration, public health, and health policy. Additionally, Patience, along with other students, were able to discover the intricacies of medicine & health sciences through special visits to notable medical and scientific institutions including Harvard Medical School (HMS). At HMS she participated in medical simulations which required her to debate issues facing the health care community today, challenged her to interview and diagnose patients, and gave her the opportunity to design solutions to public health problems.According to Rick Duffy, NSLC’s executive director, it is their belief and philosophy that students become more effective leaders by developing the core values that will guide their future. Through participation in this program, students not only develop a better understanding of their leadership skills, but their ability to think on their feet, to engage in critical analysis, and to effectively communicate – skills that will serve them well on their academic journey. Rick Duffy continues to state that “Patience Murathime is an excellent student who had demonstrated maturity, dedication, and an ability to work well with a diverse group of students and is one of our world’s most promising young leaders.”In addition to attending NSLC, Patience became a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
