Arts Notes: Dec. 18-24

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Photography exhibit
The Cary Photographic Artists’ ninth annual Open Juried Photography Exhibition is on display through Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place.
Cary Visual Art
A closing reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, for the exhibit “FREEDOM: The Experiment” at Cary Visual Art Gallery at The Cary News, which is on the second floor of The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The exhibit features works by five artists.
Tickets sales are underway for the 20th annual CVA Art Ball at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: $250. For more information and tickets, go to caryvisualart.org.
Village Art Circle
“Beyond the Curtain,” a retrospective exhibit showcasing works by the late E. Tracey Williams, is on display through Friday, Dec. 30, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130. villageartcircle.com
Bond Park exhibit
The exhibit “Nature as My Camera Sees It” by Bobby Nicks is on display through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Bond Park Community Center, 801 High House Road, Cary.
Gallery of Artists
The exhibit “Twenty-Four Artists,” featuring paintings, drawings, ceramics, jewelry, wood, fiber and glass artwork by gallery artists, is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. carygalleryofartists.org
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of the film “Harry and Snowman” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to thecarytheater.com.
Cary Senior Center
“The Value of Aging” exhibit, featuring works by local photographers, is on display through Friday, Jan. 6, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place.
Fine Arts League
The Fine Arts League of Cary’s annual Members Show is on display through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. An exhibit by Young Leem Pottery also is featured.
Children’s film series
“Rio” shows at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
The Alley Cats
The Alley Cats, an a cappella doo-wop group, perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43. 919-567-4000, bit.ly/2g1xPBM
Page-Walker concert
The next concert in the Friends of the Page-Walker Concert Series is Celtic Moods and Melodies at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. The fiddle and guitar duo of Mara Shea and Roger Gold will perform. Tickets: $14.99. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2gvaCnq
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows a family-friendly movie at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Golden Rod Puppets
International award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets perform “Animalia” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $6 per person. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ The Taters and Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
▪ Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
▪ Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley: “The Stories Behind the Songs”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and Stephanie Urbina Jones: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Cary Arts Center
The Cary Photographic Artists Members Show is on display through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave.
Herb Young exhibit
The exhibit “Nature on Canvas” by Brian Moyer runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. For more information, call 919-469-4069.
‘Discover China’
The “Discover China 1016: International Fine Art Exhibit” runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. The exhibit, organized by the Fotosay International Science and Arts Center, will feature more than 100 pieces of artwork, including paintings, photography, calligraphy and folk art from award-winning Chinese artists. bit.ly/2dVKhlD
Clean Comedy
The Clean Comedy series presents Henry Cho at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $13-$27. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series continues with a performance by neo-classical pianist Robin Spielberg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Individual tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. For ticket information, go to bit.ly/2b3A1W5.
Other performances scheduled are: Friday, Feb. 17: classical-modern tenor Ken Lavigne; Saturday, March 4: musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes”; Friday, April 21: bluegrass and acoustic group Balsam Range. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to bit.ly/2axyk3G.
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15, 2017. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
Send Arts Notes two weeks before an event to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments