Club Notes: Dec. 18-24

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. New members are welcome. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. Visitors are welcome. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet from 8-9 a.m. every Monday in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet to practice speaking and leadership skills from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary Lions Club
The Cary Lions Club meets for dinner from 6-7 p.m. and the official club meeting from 7-8 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at D&S Cafeteria, 1177 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. 919-467-2719, jirvin@bellsouth.net
Peak City Exchange Club
The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. The club supports child abuse prevention projects, community service, youth and Americanism projects. nancy.wakeley@yahoo.com, nationalexchangeclub.org
Cub Scout Pack 316
Cub Scout Pack 316 meets from 7-8:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Road, Apex. pack316.com
Holly Springs Writers Guild
The Holly Springs Writers Guild hosts write-ins on Mondays, an author spotlight the first Wednesday of each month, a critique group on Tuesdays and professional development on the third Wednesday of each month. meetup.com/Holly-Springs-Writers-Guild, facebook.com/HollySpringsWritersGuild
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders or food/eating issues, meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Hearts of Carolina
Hearts of Carolina, a smocking arts guild, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at First United Methodist Church, 402 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. For information, call Dottie Vester at 919-552-5797.
Southern Wake Quilters Guild
The Southern Wake Quilters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 310 N. Ennis St. Quilters of all skill levels are welcome.
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Run club
Brüeprint Brewing Company hosts a run club with 1.5-mile, 5K and five-mile routes through Salem Village at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1229 Perry Road, Apex. brueprint.com
TOPS in Fuquay-Varina
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets for a weigh-in at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodard St. The weight-loss support group has an annual membership fee of $32.
Wednesday
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesday of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. Blankets are donated to Project Linus and Loved Twice. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. Bingo cards cost $1 and there will be cash prizes of up to $10.
DAR group
The Asbury Station chapter of the DAR meets at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Glenaire Retirement Community, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary. ncdar.org
Cary Playwrights’ Forum
The Cary Playwrights’ Forum meets from 7-9 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the second floor conference room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. caryplaywrightsforum.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County hosts free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday every month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Room 101, 600 Walnut St., Cary. The group is for ages 18 and older.
For details, contact Judy DeHavilland: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
