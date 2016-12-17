Daybook: Dec. 18-24

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Monday
Ham toss
The Family Basketball Ham Toss begins at 6 p.m. at Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Free. Family members will form teams to shoot basketballs for a chance to win a holiday ham. For more information: 919-249-3402, bit.ly/2heQmaY, apexnc.org/programguide.
Hunt Center
The W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs, will be closed Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, for cleaning. 919-557-9600, nc-hollysprings2.civicplus.com
Tuesday
Children’s film series
“The Polar Express” shows at 10 a.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents a family-friendly movie at 10 a.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Wednesday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150: Mondays, 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Thursday
Holiday films
The movie “Christmas Holiday” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “A Christmas Story” shows at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
The Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
‘Polar Express’
“The Polar Express” screens at 5 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Christmas holiday
Holiday closings
Town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town offices in Holly Springs are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26. Most town facilities, including community and arts centers, also are closed. Some area community centers are open during special holiday hours; call ahead to check.
Wake County public libraries are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27. County parks are closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
Garbage collection
No change in garbage, recycling or yard waste collections for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
All Wake County solid waste convenience centers and landfills close at noon Saturday, Dec. 24, and are closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The Cary Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave., is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
All towns will collect Christmas trees after the holiday. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
Comments