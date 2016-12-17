Faith Notes: Dec. 18-24

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Evening service
White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary, holds a special Advent evening service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the chapel. Free and open to the public. 919-467-9394, wpumc.com
Carols by Candlelight
The Carols by Candlelight Christmas service is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Freeway Church in Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Park Drive, Cary. 919-986-0523, freewaychurchnc.com
Christmas Eve service
A service of lessons, carols and candle-lighting is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road. For all ages. 919-481-1441, gsucc.org
Holland Chapel
Morning worship is 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Road, Apex. Visitors welcome. The Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy is the senior pastor. For more information, call the church office at 919-362-7831.
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. Selected Parables and Joshua are the focus of this year’s group. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
