Cary News: Community

December 17, 2016 6:00 AM

Faith Notes: Dec. 18-24

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.

Evening service

White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary, holds a special Advent evening service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the chapel. Free and open to the public. 919-467-9394, wpumc.com

Carols by Candlelight

The Carols by Candlelight Christmas service is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Freeway Church in Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Park Drive, Cary. 919-986-0523, freewaychurchnc.com

Christmas Eve service

A service of lessons, carols and candle-lighting is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road. For all ages. 919-481-1441, gsucc.org

Holland Chapel

Morning worship is 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Road, Apex. Visitors welcome. The Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy is the senior pastor. For more information, call the church office at 919-362-7831.

Bible study

The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. Selected Parables and Joshua are the focus of this year’s group. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.

Grief/divorce support

Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.

Toy, clothing collection

Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.

Food pantry

The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.

Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.

Related content

Cary News: Community

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire breaks out at Raleigh recycling warehouse

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos