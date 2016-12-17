Holiday Roundup

Christmas is almost here and there’s still plenty to do. Here’s a roundup of holiday happenings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
‘Nutcracker’
The Cary Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $20-$25. bit.ly/2gaWeEB, caryballet.com
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland in The District continues from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in front of Stone Theatre at Park West Village, Village Market Place, Morrisville. Free. The event will feature two sledding hills, a children’s snow play area, train rides, music and story time with Santa. Non-perishable food items for the North Carolina Food Bank and monetary donations for Toys for Tots will be accepted. For more information and to sign up for sledding, go to bit.ly/2fuiXHz.
Sounds of Christmas
First United Methodist Church Cary holds a Christmas concert at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the sanctuary at the church, 117 S. Academy St. Free and open to the public. A free luncheon follows at 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. 919-467-1861, firstcary.com
Chinese Lantern Festival
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is open through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. More than 20 new displays are featured. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Chinese cultural arts performances, featuring traditional Chinese dance and a juggler, are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
The festival is closed Mondays except for Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-17 and free for children ages 2 and younger. Free parking. 800-514-3849, bit.ly/1YgQHJ9, boothamphitheatre.com
Wreaths and trees
The ninth annual Halle Hall of Wreaths and Trees Exhibit and Auction runs through Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. The event is a fundraiser for Western Wake Crisis Ministry. bit.ly/2eg7pvh
Gift-wrapping fundraiser
A holiday gift-wrapping fundraiser for Second Chance Pet Adoptions is noon to 9 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23, beside the Men’s Warehouse store at Crossroads Plaza shopping center, 213 Crossroads Blvd., Cary. The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. secondchancenc.org
‘Nutcracker’
The Campaneria Ballet Co. performs “Journey to the Nutcracker Suite” and the KMJ Jazz Co. performs “My Favorite Things” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $16. campaneriaballetschool.net
Kwanzaa
The 22nd annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. This year’s theme is “It’s a New Dawn, It’s a New Day.” The event will feature a performance by the Kuumba Dance Co., a vendor market, children’s activities and more. 919-460-4969, bit.ly/2fS1RHc
Email your holiday event to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments