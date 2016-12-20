Business Notes: Dec. 21

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Business doings
The New Year, New You Expo is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at Active Bodez Fitness Center, 1103 Copeland Oaks Drive, Morrisville. Free. The event will feature information booths on fitness, nutrition, stress reduction, organization, time management, coaching, weight loss and tobacco cessation; a raffle; and more. For more information and to register: 919-465-7249, activebodez.com.
Calendar
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Ecomonic Forecast Breakfast is 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. The annual report will be presented by Michael Walden. For more information and to register, go to carychamber.com.
The Smartphone-wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing workshop is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
The program Getting Your Resume Out of the Black Hole is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Registration requested: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Registration is underway for the workshop Business Ownership Options: Franchising vs. Independent Business from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
The next Coffee and Connections program is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive, Suite A. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Registration is underway for the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s 26th Annual Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Stephen Scott, president of Wake Technical Community College, is scheduled to speak. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Careers
Charles Frank of Fuquay-Varina, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has earned the Fraternal Insurance Counselor designation.
David Fresquez and Freda Lin of Allen Tate Realtors’ Searstone office in Cary and Selina McLamb of the company’s Stonebridge office in Cary recently graduated from the firm’s Winner’s Edge training program.
Apex Fire Chief Keith McGee completed the Leading for Results course as an Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellow at the University of North Carolina School of Government.
Kudos
Dr. Michael Milano of Apex received the Golisano Health Leadership Award from Special Olympics North Carolina. Milano, a dentist, has provided free dental exams and care for people with intellectual disabilities for 20 years.
Three area companies were awarded grants from the One North Carolina Small Business Program. The funds will be used to develop new products, hire more employees and purchase equipment and materials. Companies receiving grants were: Assist Equipment Development of Cary, $37,500; BioMojo of Cary, $48,214; and Collaborations Pharmaceuticals of Fuquay-Varina, $32,347.
Philanthropy
Girl Scout Daisies of Troop 4582 raised more than $200 for the Girl Scout Family Partnership Campaign at their recent lemonade and treat stand fundraiser at All Booked Up in Apex.
