Community Notes: Dec. 21-24

Upcoming events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Winter Wonderland
Registration is underway for Cary’s annual Winter Wonderland snow tubing event Friday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. The hill across from the community center will be covered with snow by Snow My Yard. The event will feature snow tubing sessions for single riders and a new special session for a parent and young child. Advance registration required. In case of unfavorable weather, the event will be held Feb. 17-18. Cost: $18. For more information: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/1xZlWfs.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980.
▪ Kids Fun Days: Digging for Fossils (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Curious Creatures: Salamanders (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Eco-Express: Salamander Searching (ages 8-12): 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Kids Fun Days: Winter Wetlands (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 30. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Discovery Days Mini-Camps: Fantastic Forests (ages 5-7): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4-6. Cost: $54 residents, $68 nonresidents.
Free fitness classes
The New Year, New You: Fitness Kick Off offers free fitness classes Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 6, at Cary community centers. For ages 18 and older; no pre-registration required. For more information and a schedule of classes: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/2g0YrTr.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 11 and March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Three Kings Day
The annual Three Kings Day celebration is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on Cary Town Hall Campus, 316 N. Academy St. The event will feature a parade, dancing, music and food. Free. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2haKkec, diamanteinc.org
SAT/ACT seminars
An informational seminar on the SAT and ACT tests is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
The seminar is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Full moon hike
Listen for creatures of the night during a hike under the full moon from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Pre-registration required. Cost: $1 per person. 919-387-2117, bit.ly/1WUKMbu
MLK Dreamfest
The Town of Cary’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamfest Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 14, to Monday, Jan. 16, at various locations. This year’s theme is “Healing Race Relations through Conversation and Participation.” bit.ly/19aRV3i
Saturday: Tellebration, featuring African-American storytellers Willa Brigham and Donna Washington and author Johnny Ray Moore, is 9 a.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Free.
▪ Diversity Summit panel discussion, featuring former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal of Washington state, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 100 Dry Ave. Free.
▪ Poetry Fest is 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free.
Sunday: The movie “And Still I Rise,” a documentary on the life of the late writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou, is 2 p.m. Sunday at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5.
Monday: The Day of Service community workday is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Middle Creek Community Center, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave, Apex. Free; registration required.
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with two programs at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Yoga for Beginners is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Healthy Changes is 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Registration requested for both programs. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
The Healthy Changes program also is 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
MLK: Unity and Togetherness
“Unity and Togetherness: All Lives Matter” is the theme for a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 16, in Fuquay-Varina. The event begins with a march at 8:15 a.m. starting at Council Gym, 106 Ennis St., and ending at St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church, 605 Bridge St.
A breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. for those not participating in the march and at 9 a.m. for march participants. A program begins at 10 a.m. at Bazzel Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1228 Wilbon Road. Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes is scheduled to speak. Transportation to event sites is available. For information, call Gwen Thornton at 919-291-2764 or Marion Tucker at 919-285-4135. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina Inc.
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Wagon ride at park
Take a wagon ride to the Longleaf Pine Forest from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/213kQMG
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
