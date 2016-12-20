Daybook: Dec. 21-24

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
7
Thursday
Holiday films
The movie “Christmas Holiday” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “A Christmas Story” shows at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
The Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
‘Polar Express’
“The Polar Express” screens at 5 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Christmas holiday
Holiday closings
Town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town offices in Holly Springs are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26. Most town facilities, including community and arts centers, also are closed. Some area community centers are open during special holiday hours; call ahead to check.
Wake County public libraries are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27. County parks are closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
Garbage collection
No change in garbage, recycling or yard waste collections for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
All Wake County solid waste convenience centers and landfills close at noon Saturday, Dec. 24, and are closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The Cary Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave., is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
All towns will collect Christmas trees after the holiday. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
