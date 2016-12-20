Holiday Roundup

Here’s a roundup of holiday happenings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Holiday display contest
Morrisville residents can enter the Holiday Yard of the Season contest with their own displays or their neighbor’s. Photo submissions can be entered through Monday, Jan. 2. Email information@townofmorrisville.org or go to townofmorrisville.org and fill out a form. Entries also can be made through Facebook at TownofMorrisville or through Instagram at TownofMorrisvilleNC.
Include a picture, the address of the home and explain why it should win. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local retailer and an award certificate. Yards with large inflatables will not be considered. Only the front yard as viewed from the street will be judged. Go to townofmorrisville.org or bit.ly/2h5xpH7.
Sounds of Christmas
First United Methodist Church Cary holds a Christmas concert at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the sanctuary at the church, 117 S. Academy St. Free and open to the public. A free luncheon follows at 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. 919-467-1861, firstcary.com
Wreaths and trees
The ninth annual Halle Hall of Wreaths and Trees Exhibit and Auction runs through Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. The event is a fundraiser for Western Wake Crisis Ministry. bit.ly/2eg7pvh
‘Nutcracker’
The Campaneria Ballet Co. performs “Journey to the Nutcracker Suite” and the KMJ Jazz Co. performs “My Favorite Things” at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 22 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $16. campaneriaballetschool.net
Holiday films
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., is rounding out the Christmas season with a series of holiday films.
Thursday, Dec. 22: 7 p.m.: “Christmas Holiday.” 9 p.m.: “A Christmas Story.”
Friday, Dec. 23: 7 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Saturday, Dec. 24: 5 p.m.: “The Polar Express.”
Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Gift-wrapping fundraiser
A holiday gift-wrapping fundraiser for Second Chance Pet Adoptions is noon to 9 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23, beside the Men’s Warehouse store at Crossroads Plaza shopping center, 213 Crossroads Blvd., Cary. The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. secondchancenc.org
Chinese Lantern Festival
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is open through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. More than 20 new displays are featured. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Chinese cultural arts performances, featuring traditional Chinese dance and a juggler, are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
The festival is closed Mondays except for Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-17 and free for children ages 2 and younger. Free parking. 800-514-3849, bit.ly/1YgQHJ9, boothamphitheatre.com
Kwanzaa
The 22nd annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. This year’s theme is “It’s a New Dawn, It’s a New Day.” The event will feature a performance by the Kuumba Dance Co., a vendor market, children’s activities and more. 919-460-4969, bit.ly/2fS1RHc
Christmas holiday
Holiday closings
Town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town offices in Holly Springs are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26. Most town facilities, including community and arts centers, also are closed. Some area community centers are open during special holiday hours; call ahead to check.
Wake County public libraries are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27. County parks are closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
Garbage collection
No change in garbage, recycling or yard waste collections for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
All Wake County solid waste convenience centers and landfills close at noon Saturday, Dec. 24, and are closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The Cary Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave., is closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
All towns will collect Christmas trees after the holiday. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
Comments