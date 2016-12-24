Club Notes: Dec. 25-31

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cary Garden Club
Joan Matthews, president of the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society, presents a program on the care and feeding of chrysanthemums at the next meeting of the Cary Garden Club. The group meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Republican Women
John Amanchukwu, director of Upper Room Christian Academy, is the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake. The group meets Thursday, Jan. 5, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Check-in and social time is 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon. Cost for lunch: $20. Open to the public. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com.
USCG Auxiliary Flotilla
The USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 09-11, for boaters on Harris and Jordan lakes, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Tyler’s Taproom, 1483 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, Apex. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. For more information: 919-819-4229, cgaux.org.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. New members are welcome. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. Visitors are welcome. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet from 8-9 a.m. every Monday in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet to practice speaking and leadership skills from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Western Wake Republican Club
The Western Wake Republican Club gathers for dinner at 6 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Rally Point Sports Grill, 1837 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. westernwakegop.org
Holly Springs Writers Guild
The Holly Springs Writers Guild hosts write-ins on Mondays, an author spotlight the first Wednesday of each month, a critique group on Tuesdays and professional development on the third Wednesday of each month. meetup.com/Holly-Springs-Writers-Guild, facebook.com/HollySpringsWritersGuild
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders or food/eating issues, meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Cary Community Lions Club
The Cary Community Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at IHOP, 1301 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. rfm6z@hotmail.com
Holly Springs Masonic Lodge
The Holly Springs Masonic Lodge No. 115 meets at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 224 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. A meal is served on the second Tuesday of the month following the meeting. hs115.org
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Run club
Brüeprint Brewing Company hosts a run club with 1.5-mile, 5K and five-mile routes through Salem Village at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1229 Perry Road, Apex. brueprint.com
TOPS in Fuquay-Varina
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets for a weigh-in at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodard St. The weight-loss support group has an annual membership fee of $32.
Wednesday
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Carolina Veterans Support Group
The Carolina Veterans Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month at Cary American Legion and Auxiliary Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. The organization raises awareness and solutions for homeless veterans.
Fuquay-Varina Arts Council
The Fuquay-Varina Arts Council meets the last Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. All are welcome. bit.ly/26xnoHx
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
Send Club Notes to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments