Faith Notes: Dec. 25-31

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Holland Chapel
Morning worship is 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Road, Apex. Visitors welcome. The Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy is the senior pastor. For more information, call the church office at 919-362-7831.
Watch Night
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Ebenezer AME Zion Church and Holland Chapel AME Zion Church jointly hold a Watch Night Service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 581 New Hope Church Road, Apex. The senior pastor is Rev. Gary L. Brown. For more information, call the church office at 919-362-9209.
Commemorative bricks
Crosspointe Church’s The Why Project is selling engraved commemorative bricks through Saturday, Dec. 31, for a walkway at the Northwest Cary YMCA, which is currently under construction on Carpenter Fire Station Road. Proceeds will be used to help defray construction costs. Cost: $100-$500. For more information: whyproject.net.
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. Selected Parables and Joshua are the focus of this year’s group. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry offers a support group for family members and friends of people who are incarcerated. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Prayer for Pastors’ Wives
Pastors’ wives of all Christian denominations can meet for prayer from 9:30-11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Ambassador Presbyterian Church, 1010 Schieffelin Road, Apex. 919-249-0230, ambassadorpres.org, sarah@sarahbush.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
