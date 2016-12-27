Club Notes: Dec. 28-31

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cary Garden Club
Joan Matthews, president of the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society, presents a program on the care and feeding of chrysanthemums at the next meeting of the Cary Garden Club. The group meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Republican Women
John Amanchukwu, director of Upper Room Christian Academy, is the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake. The group meets Thursday, Jan. 5, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Check-in and social time is 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon. Cost for lunch: $20. Open to the public. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com.
USCG Auxiliary Flotilla
The USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 09-11, for boaters on Harris and Jordan lakes, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Tyler’s Taproom, 1483 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, Apex. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. For more information: 919-819-4229, cgaux.org.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Carolina Veterans Support Group
The Carolina Veterans Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month at Cary American Legion and Auxiliary Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. The organization raises awareness and solutions for homeless veterans.
Fuquay-Varina Arts Council
The Fuquay-Varina Arts Council meets the last Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. All are welcome. bit.ly/26xnoHx
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
