Daybook: Dec. 28-31

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150: Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1:30-7 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Thursday
Kwanzaa
The 22nd annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration is 11 a.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. This year’s theme is “It’s a New Dawn; It’s a New Day.” The event will feature performances by the Kuumba West African Dance Co. and the Elegba Folklore Society, a vendor market, children’s activities and more. Free and open to the public. 919-460-4069, townofcary.org
‘The Vessel’
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., screens the film “The Vessel” at 7 p.m. “Blood Father” shows at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Hunt Center
The W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs, is closing at 5 p.m. for gym floor cleaning. The center opens at 5 a.m. 919-557-9600, nc-hollysprings2.civicplus.com
Closing reception
A closing reception for the exhibit “FREEDOM: The Experiment” is 6-9 p.m. at Cary Visual Art Gallery at The Cary News, which is on the second floor of The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The exhibit features works by five artists. caryvisualart.org
‘Blood Father’
“Blood Father” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “The Vessel” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Chinese Lantern Festival
A special New Year’s Eve fireworks display is 9:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Free with paid admission. The festival is open New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2. Hours are 6-10 p.m. The event runs through Sunday, Jan. 15; closed Monday, Jan. 9.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-17 and free for children ages 2 and younger. Discounts available: Tuesdays, $12 for adults ages 55 and older; Wednesdays, $12 for college students ages 18 and older; Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, $12 for members of the military.
Chinese cultural arts performances, featuring traditional Chinese dance and a juggler, are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Free parking. 800-514-3849, bit.ly/1YgQHJ9, etix.com, boothamphitheatre.com
‘King Kong’
“The Vessel” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “King Kong vs. Godzilla” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers market
The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at its new location, 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
New Year’s holiday
Closings: Most town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Wake County public libraries and county parks are closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2. Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs is closed Jan. 1.
Garbage collection: No change in garbage, recycling or yard waste collections for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville. All Wake County solid waste convenience centers are open Jan. 1-2. County landfills are closed Sunday, Jan. 1. The Cary Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave., is closed Jan. 1.
All towns will collect Christmas trees. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
