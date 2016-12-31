Club Notes: Jan. 1-7

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
USCG Auxiliary Flotilla
The USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 09-11, for boaters on Harris and Jordan lakes, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Tyler’s Taproom, 1483 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, Apex. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. For more information: 919-819-4229, cgaux.org.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. New members are welcome. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. Visitors are welcome. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet from 8-9 a.m. every Monday in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet to practice speaking and leadership skills from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Apex American Legion
The Apex American Legion gathers for dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Cambridge Village, 10000 Cambridge Village Loop, Apex. apexlegion124.com
Cary Lions Club
The Cary Lions Club meets for dinner from 6-7 p.m. and the official club meeting from 7-8 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at D&S Cafeteria, 1177 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. 919-467-2719, jirvin@bellsouth.net
South Wake Amateur Radio Club
The South Wake Amateur Radio Club meets for dinner at 6 p.m. and the official meeting at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 307 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina. Learn about getting an FCC license, community service and the local amateur radio group. SouthWakeArc.com, VP@southwakearc.com
Brain Injury Support Group
The Cary Brain Injury Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at WakeMed Cary Hospital. 919-460-9094
Peak City Exchange Club
The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. The club supports child abuse prevention projects, community service, youth and Americanism projects. nancy.wakeley@yahoo.com, nationalexchangeclub.org
FV Junior Woman’s Club
The Fuquay-Varina Junior Woman’s Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Woman’s Club House, 602 N. Ennis St. Women ages 45 and under are eligible to participate. The club For more information, go to fuquayjuniors.org.
Glory Babies
Glory Babies offers support for mothers who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. The group meets 7-8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary. 919-210-0827
Holly Springs Writers Guild
The Holly Springs Writers Guild hosts write-ins on Mondays, an author spotlight the first Wednesday of each month, a critique group on Tuesdays and professional development on the third Wednesday of each month. meetup.com/Holly-Springs-Writers-Guild, facebook.com/HollySpringsWritersGuild
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders or food/eating issues, meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the activities room at Windsor Point, 1221 Broad St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-363-2484, alznc.org
General Federation Women’s Club
The General Federation Women’s Club of Holly Springs meets from 6:45-8:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. 919-567-3417, 919-557-2284
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Run club
Brüeprint Brewing Company hosts a run club with 1.5-mile, 5K and five-mile routes through Salem Village at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1229 Perry Road, Apex. brueprint.com
TOPS in Fuquay-Varina
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets for a weigh-in at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodard St. The weight-loss support group has an annual membership fee of $32.
Wednesday
Cary Newcomers Club
The Cary Newcomers Club meets from 9:15-11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive. The club is for those new to the area, newly retired or looking to meet new friends. membership@carynewcomers.com, carynewcomers.com
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesday of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. Blankets are donated to Project Linus and Loved Twice. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. Bingo cards cost $1 and there will be cash prizes of up to $10.
Apex Golden Age Club
The Apex Golden Age Club meets at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. Accepting new members 55 and older. 919-906-9216, 919-362-6988
Air Force Association
The Tarheel Chapter 207 of the Air Force Association welcomes anyone interested in flight or the Air Force to meet at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-772-8237, afa.org
Marine Corps League
The Tarheel Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets for dinner and social time at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. tarheelmcl.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Holly Springs Newcomers
The Holly Springs Newcomers and Friends Club meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. hollyspringsnewcomers.com
Cary Garden Club
The Cary Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Visitors welcome. CaryGardenClub.org
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake meet at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary the first Thursday of the month. Check-in and social time begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Lunch costs $20. Open to the public. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com. rwcsw.org
Senior gaming
Senior gaming meets from 2-4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Games include sequence, rummycube, pokeno, pinochle and bridge. 919-557-9602
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet from 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. Childcare provided. For more information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. The Apex Lions support local charities with a special emphasis on the visually impaired. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Holly Springs Civitan
The Holly Springs Civitan Club meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Holleman Room of Town Hall, 128 S. Main St. Use the entrance facing Avent Ferry Road. 919-346-1675, hollyspringscivitan.org
Ruritan Club
The Needmore Ruritan Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at 1812 Bass Lake Road, Fuquay-Varina. The club offers fellowship, goodwill and community service to the residents of Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. A meal is prepared by club members every meeting. 919-552-2003
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
