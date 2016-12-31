Daybook: Jan. 1-7

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
First Walk
The Town of Cary holds its annual First Walk from 10-11 a.m. on Morris Branch Greenway in west Cary. Mark Johns, a certified environmental educator and wildlife biologist and operations and program supervisor at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, will lead the 2-mile walk. Free. Children in strollers and dogs on 6-foot leashes allowed. No skates or bikes.
The event kicks off at Bradford Hall clubhouse, 115 Allforth Place, in the Carolina Preserve at Amberly subdivision. Parking is available at the clubhouse. Registration is optional: 919-460-4965, at town community centers or online at classweb.townofcary.org. Canceled if heavy rain; for weather updates, call 919-460-4965. townofcary.org, bit.ly/2hkRetj
Movie matinee
“The Lovers and the Despot” shows at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
New Year’s holiday
Closings: Most town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Wake County public libraries and county parks are closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2. Bass Lake Park in Holly Springs is closed Jan. 1.
Garbage collection: No change in garbage, recycling or yard waste collections for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville. All Wake County solid waste convenience centers are open Jan. 1-2. County landfills are closed Sunday, Jan. 1. The Cary Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave., is closed Jan. 1.
Christmas tree disposal: All towns will collect Christmas trees. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
Monday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150: Monday and Tuesday, 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1:30-7 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
A blood drive is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Lowe’s Home Improvement North Cary, 1920 NW Maynard Road.
Holiday display contest
Submissions are due for Morrisville’s Holiday Yard of the Season contest. Town residents can enter their own displays or nominate their neighbor’s. To enter, email information@townofmorrisville.org or go to townofmorrisville.org and fill out a form. Entries also can be made through Facebook at TownofMorrisville or through Instagram at TownofMorrisvilleNC.
Include a photo, the address of the home and explain why it should win. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local retailer and an award certificate. Yards with large inflatables will not be considered. Only the front yard as viewed from the street will be judged. Go to townofmorrisville.org or bit.ly/2h5xpH7.
Tuesday
Free fitness classes
The New Year, New You: Fitness Kick Off offers free fitness classes Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 6, at Cary community centers. For ages 18 and older; no pre-registration required. For more information and a schedule of classes: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/2g0YrTr, townofcary.org.
Youth soccer
Registration opens for Youth Spring Soccer leagues in Holly Springs. Registration for residents ages 5-17 is through Friday, Jan. 20, at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., or online at bit.ly/28JBahr. Registration for nonresidents is Jan. 17-20. 919-557-9600, hollyspringsnc.us
Wednesday
Business workshop
The Smartphone-wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing workshop is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Thursday
Cary Garden Club
Joan Matthews, president of the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society, speaks at 10 a.m. at the Cary Garden Club meeting in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Matthews will discuss the care and feeding of chrysanthemums. Open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Republican Women
John Amanchukwu, director of Upper Room Christian Academy, is the guest speaker at the lunchtime meeting of the Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake. The group meets at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Check-in and social time is 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon. Cost for lunch: $20. Open to the public. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com.
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of the film “Harry and Snowman” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, “Harry and Snowman” shows again at 7 p.m. and “The Lovers and the Despot” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to thecarytheater.com.
Resume program
The program Getting Your Resume Out of the Black Hole is 6:30-7:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Registration requested: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Friday
The Cary
“The Lovers and the Despot” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “Harry and Snowman” screens at 9:15 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. inside Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 11 and March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Three Kings Day
The annual Three Kings Day celebration is 1-4 p.m. on Cary Town Hall Campus, 316 N. Academy St. The event will feature a parade, dancing, music and food. Free. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2haKkec, diamanteinc.org
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6-8 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. Canceled if stormy or cloudy weather. 919-962-1236, bit.ly/1L1QYaX
‘Harry and Snowman’
“Harry and Snowman” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “The Lovers and the Despot” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers market
The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at its new location, 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
