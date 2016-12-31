Cary News: Community

December 31, 2016 6:00 AM

Faith Notes: Jan. 1-7

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.

Three Kings Day

A special Three Kings Day celebration will be held at the 11 a.m. Hispanic service Sunday, Jan. 8, at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. A play about the three Magi following the Star of Bethlehem will be presented. Refreshments will follow the service. Open to the public. 919-467-9394, wpumc.com

Twelfth Night concert

Voce Camerata and Consort performs “Journey to Bethlehem,” a Twelfth Night concert of music and song, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Free and open to the public; donations accepted. 919-467-9394, wpumc.com

Bible study

The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. Selected Parables and Joshua are the focus of this year’s group. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.

Grief/divorce support

Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.

Toy, clothing collection

Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.

Food pantry

The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.

Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.

Cary News: Community

