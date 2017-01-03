Business Notes: Jan. 4

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision Pause

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

9:40 Coach K comments after Duke win and Grayson Allen's return after indefinite suspension

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:46 Duke's Grayson Allen trips FSU player at end of game

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely