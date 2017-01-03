Business Notes: Jan. 4

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
The founders of Woody’s sports bar in Cary and Raleigh have opened BottleDog Bites & Brews at 8306 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. 919-694-5377, bottledogcary.com, m.facebook.com/bottledogcary/
Business doings
Clubstore Outlet, 673 Cary Towne Blvd., holds its grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The franchise specializes in discounted overstock products from wholesale clubs. No membership fees. 317-409-3144, facebook.com/clubstoreoutletCary/, clubstoreoutlet.com
Calendar
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Ecomonic Forecast Breakfast is 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. The annual report will be presented by Michael Walden. For more information, go to carychamber.com.
Registration is underway for the workshop Business Ownership Options: Franchising vs. Independent Business from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
A notary certification class is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Cost: $140. 919-467-1016, carychamber.com
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s next AM Networking event is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Sterling Fox Financial Services, 104 Osterville Drive, Holly Springs. To register: apexchamber.com
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht delivers his “State of the Town of Cary” address at Breakfast with the Mayor from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. For more information and to register, go to carychamber.com.
The Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 22nd annual meeting from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Ovation Cinema Grill, 320 Grand Hill Place, Holly Springs. For more information and to register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
The next Coffee and Connections program is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive, Suite A. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s Innovate Fuquay-Varina Start-up Weekend is Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at TE Connectivity, 8000 Purfoy Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com, innovatefv.org
Registration is underway for the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s 26th Annual Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Stephen Scott, president of Wake Technical Community College, is scheduled to speak. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Kudos
Morrisville Town Council member TJ Cawley has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2017 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
