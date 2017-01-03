Daybook: Jan. 4-7

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Free fitness classes
The New Year, New You: Fitness Kick Off offers free fitness classes through Friday, Jan. 6, at Cary community centers. For ages 18 and older; no pre-registration required. For more information and a schedule of classes: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/2g0YrTr, townofcary.org.
Business workshop
The Smartphone-wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing workshop is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Youth soccer
Registration is underway for Youth Spring Soccer leagues in Holly Springs. Registration for residents ages 5-17 is through Friday, Jan. 20, at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., or online at bit.ly/28JBahr. Registration for nonresidents is Jan. 17-20. 919-557-9600, hollyspringsnc.us
Christmas tree collections
Christmas trees are being collected in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville. Collection dates vary by town; check your town’s website for more details. Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed.
Thursday
Cary Garden Club
Joan Matthews, president of the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society, speaks at 10 a.m. at the Cary Garden Club meeting in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Matthews will discuss the care and feeding of chrysanthemums. Open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Republican Women
John Amanchukwu, director of Upper Room Christian Academy, is the guest speaker at the lunchtime meeting of the Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake. The group meets at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Check-in and social time is 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon. Cost for lunch: $20. Open to the public. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com.
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of the film “Harry and Snowman” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, “Harry and Snowman” shows again at 7 p.m. and “The Lovers and the Despot” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to thecarytheater.com.
Resume program
The program Getting Your Resume Out of the Black Hole is 6:30-7:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Registration requested: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Friday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement North Cary, 1920 NW Maynard Road.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150: Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Fitness expo
The New Year, New You Expo is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6-7 at Active Bodez Fitness Center, 1103 Copeland Oaks Drive, Morrisville. Free. The event will feature a raffle, information booths on fitness, nutrition, stress reduction, organization, time management, coaching, weight loss and tobacco cessation and more. For more information and to register: 919-465-7249, activebodez.com.
The Cary
“The Lovers and the Despot” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “Harry and Snowman” screens at 9:15 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. inside Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 11 and March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Three Kings Day
The annual Three Kings Day celebration is 1-4 p.m. on Cary Town Hall Campus, 316 N. Academy St. The event will feature a parade, dancing, music and food. Free. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2haKkec, diamanteinc.org, townofcary.org
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6-8 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. Canceled if stormy or cloudy weather. 919-962-1236, bit.ly/1L1QYaX
‘Harry and Snowman’
“Harry and Snowman” shows at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “The Lovers and the Despot” screens at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers market
The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments