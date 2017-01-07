Arts Notes: Jan. 8-14

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Cary Senior Center
The exhibit “Progression” by Kate Lagaly is on display Monday, Jan. 9, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. townofcary.org
Meet the artists
Meet members of the Colored Pencil Society of America from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. Artists will demonstrate and showcase their colored pencil creations. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The group also is available from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Frame by Frame
The Frame by Frame Better at the Movies cinema four-week study series continues with the movie “Reservoir Dogs” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Robert Milazzo, founder of the Modern School of Film, will deconstruct each film and lead a group discussion of techniques used. Cost: $10 per movie.
Other films scheduled: Jan 24, “Certified Copy,” and Jan. 31, “The Babadook.” thecarytheater.com, 919-462-2055
Page-Walker exhibits
The exhibits “Journey to the Good Life” by Kulsum Tasnif and “Soulful Strangers” by Amanda El Jaouhari are on display Wednesday, Jan. 11, to Saturday, March 4, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. townofcary.org
Comedy at The Cary
Stand-up comedian Caleb Synan performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $7.50-$15. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Comedy Worx
The Comedy Worx Improv Show is 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $6-$15. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
The Alley Cats
The Alley Cats, an a cappella doo-wop group, perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43. 919-567-4000, bit.ly/2g1xPBM
Music in the library
Local musician Catrrine Ponall, who plays a Native American-style wooden flute, performs from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. No registration required. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Ponall also performs from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Chinese Lantern Festival
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival runs through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Hours are 6-10 p.m. The festival is closed Monday, Jan. 9.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-17 and free for children ages 2 and younger. Discounts available: Tuesdays, $12 for adults ages 55 and older; Wednesdays, $12 for college students ages 18 and older; Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, $12 for members of the military.
Chinese cultural arts performances, featuring traditional Chinese dance and a juggler, are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Free parking. 800-514-3849, bit.ly/1YgQHJ9, etix.com, boothamphitheatre.com
Page-Walker concert
The next concert in the Friends of the Page-Walker Concert Series is Celtic Moods and Melodies at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. The fiddle and guitar duo of Mara Shea and Roger Gold will perform. Tickets: $14.99. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2gvaCnq
Rough Cuts Review
The next Rough Cuts Review open screen night for North Carolina filmmakers is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Afterward, discussions of the films will be led by Joseph Partin, film and English professor at Guilford Technical Community College. Free; tickets required. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Notes on Blindness” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to thecarytheater.com.
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows Disney’s “The BFG,” rated PG, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
‘Always a Bridesmaid’
Stageworks Theatre of Holly Springs presents the comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” Thursday, Jan. 19, to Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10-$12. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us, etix.com
Golden Rod Puppets
International award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets perform “Animalia” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $6 per person. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ The Taters and Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
▪ Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
▪ Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley: “The Stories Behind the Songs”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and Stephanie Urbina Jones: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Cary Dance Productions
Cary Dance Productions presents solo, duet and trio performances at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $12. bit.ly/1N2UNDm
Cary Arts Center
The Cary Photographic Artists Members Show is on display through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The mixed media exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, March 26. A reception is 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27 with a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Herb Young exhibit
The exhibit “Nature on Canvas” by Brian Moyer runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. The photography exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Marcy 26. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
‘Discover China’
The “Discover China 1016: International Fine Art Exhibit” runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. The exhibit, organized by the Fotosay International Science and Arts Center, will feature more than 100 pieces of artwork, including paintings, photography, calligraphy and folk art from award-winning Chinese artists. bit.ly/2dVKhlD, townofcary.org
Children’s film series
“Dr. Dolittle” shows at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Gallery of Artists
An exhibit featuring works by guest artists Cecilia Guitarte, oil paintings, and Susan Luster, ceramics, is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “Collective Charm: Perspectives of FALC,” featuring works by the Fine Arts League of Cary, is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Food trucks and live performances will be featured at select events. For more information, go to caryartloop.org or townofcary.org.
Cary Town Hall gallery
The photography exhibit “Out of This World” by Ian McRainey is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, March 26, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Clean Comedy
The Clean Comedy series presents Henry Cho at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $13-$27. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series continues with a performance by neo-classical pianist Robin Spielberg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Individual tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. For ticket information, go to bit.ly/2b3A1W5.
Other performances scheduled are: Friday, Feb. 17: classical-modern tenor Ken Lavigne; Saturday, March 4: musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes”; Friday, April 21: bluegrass and acoustic group Balsam Range. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to bit.ly/2axyk3G.
Triangle Wind Ensemble
The Triangle Wind Ensemble presents “Music in Motion” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $8. bit.ly/1N2UNDm, townofcary.org
Art Ball
Tickets sales are underway for Cary Visual Art’s 20th annual Art Ball at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: $250. For more information and tickets, go to caryvisualart.org.
Bond Park exhibit
The photography exhibit “Guin Down the Coast” by Michael and Barbara Guin runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Way, Cary. townofcary.org
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15, 2017. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
