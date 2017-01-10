Arts Notes: Jan. 11-14

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but the police saw something stranger instead

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager

1:22 UNC's Theo Pinson on his big dunk

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

5:13 Roy Williams: “We got a big lift from Theo”