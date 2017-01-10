Business Notes: Jan. 11

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
La Farm Bakery brings its food truck to downtown Cary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays at 220 W. Chatham St., the site of its future retail location. The truck will offer coffee, sandwiches, breads and more until the new store opens. lafarmbakery.com
The founders of Woody’s sports bar in Cary and Raleigh have opened BottleDog Bites & Brews at 8306 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. 919-694-5377, bottledogcary.com, m.facebook.com/bottledogcary/
Business doings
Clubstore Outlet, 673 Cary Towne Blvd., held its grand opening earlier this month. The franchise specializes in discounted overstock products from wholesale clubs. No membership fees. 317-409-3144, facebook.com/clubstoreoutletCary/, clubstoreoutlet.com
STEM for Kids opened its new world headquarters in late December at 112C Pheasant Wood Court, Morrisville, across from the Park West Village shopping center. The company provides classes in robotics, engineering and computer programming for children in pre-kindergarten to the eighth grade. bit.ly/2jengwi, 919-297-8366
Calendar
The Triangle Community Coalition’s annual membership meeting is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at One Eleven Place, 111 Realtors Way, Cary. The theme is “The Boomtowns of the Triangle’s Southwest Crescent.” Featured speakers include mayors of Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Pittsboro. For more information and to register, go to tricc.org.
The RTP chapter of the Association of IT Professionals meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. The program theme is “Emerging IT Trends for 2017.” 984-200-7917, rtp-aitp.org/next-meeting
A notary certification class is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Cost: $140. 919-467-1016, carychamber.com
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s next AM Networking event is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Sterling Fox Financial Services, 104 Osterville Drive, Holly Springs. To register: apexchamber.com
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht delivers his “State of the Town of Cary” address at Breakfast with the Mayor from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. For more information and to register, go to carychamber.com.
The Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 22nd annual meeting from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Ovation Cinema Grill, 320 Grand Hill Place, Holly Springs. For more information and to register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
The next Coffee and Connections program is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive, Suite A. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s Innovate Fuquay-Varina Start-up Weekend is Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at TE Connectivity, 8000 Purfoy Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com, innovatefv.org
Registration is underway for the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s 26th Annual Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Stephen Scott, president of Wake Technical Community College, is scheduled to speak. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Kudos
Morrisville Town Council member TJ Cawley has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2017 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Philanthropy
The Cary Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded $9,800 in local grants to six area nonprofit organizations. nccommunityfoundation.org
