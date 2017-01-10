Community Notes: Jan. 11-14

Upcoming events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Volunteer tutors sought
Volunteer tutors and substitute tutors are needed for the Seeds of Love tutoring program for Hispanic students in kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. No special skills required. Tutors help students with their homework, reading and basic math from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 17 to May 18. For more information: 919-467-9394, sda@wpumc.com, wpumc.com.
Teen Scene
The winter session of Teen Scene is underway at area regional libraries. The program features activities for students in grades 6-10. For more information and to register: Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu, linda.winkler@wakegov.com; West Regional Library in Cary: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1TGAywa.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980.
▪ Kids Fun Days: Leaf Litter Critters (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Curiosity Club: Finding Fossils (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Volunteer Workday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service (ages 16 and older): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Free.
▪ Wee Walkers: Down on the Ground (ages 1 and older with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. Cost per session: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
MLK: Unity and Togetherness
“Unity and Togetherness: All Lives Matter” is the theme for a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 16, in Fuquay-Varina. The event begins with a march at 8:15 a.m. starting at Council Gym, 106 Ennis St., and ending at St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church, 605 Bridge St.
A breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. for those not participating in the march and at 9 a.m. for march participants. A program begins at 10 a.m. at Bazzel Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1228 Wilbon Road. Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes is scheduled to speak. Transportation to event sites is available. For information, call Gwen Thornton at 919-291-2764 or Marion Tucker at 919-285-4135. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina Inc.
Youth soccer
Registration is underway for Youth Spring Soccer leagues in Holly Springs. Registration for residents ages 5-17 continues through Friday, Jan. 20, at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., or online at bit.ly/28JBahr. Registration for nonresidents is Jan. 17-20. 919-557-9600, hollyspringsnc.us
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Wagon ride at park
Take a wagon ride to the Longleaf Pine Forest from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/213kQMG
SAT/ACT seminar
An informational seminar on the SAT and ACT tests is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Tennis for Life
Tennis for Life is holding two free sports events for breast cancer survivors in the first floor conference center at WakeMed Cary Hospital, 1900 Kildaire Farm Road. The events are 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tennis equipment will be provided; participants are asked to wear tennis attire and shoes. All ages and skills levels are welcome. For more information and to register, email Alexis Johnson at alexis.tennisforlifenc@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2hVAE3m.
Winter Wonderland
Registration is underway for Cary’s annual Winter Wonderland snow tubing event Friday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. The hill across from the community center will be covered with snow by Snow My Yard. The event will feature snow tubing sessions for single riders and a new special session for a parent and young child. Advance registration required. In case of unfavorable weather, the event will be held Feb. 17-18. Cost: $18. For more information: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/1xZlWfs.
Gardening programs
The Gardening for Bluebirds program is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. Local garden writer Carol Stein will discuss how to attract and interact with bluebirds. On Saturday, Feb. 4, horticulturist Nelsa Cox will lead a pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. at the shop. Both programs are free but registration is required. 919-552-0590, NelsasGardenHut.com
Family Game Day
Family Game Day is 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. For students in kindergarten to fifth grade and their families. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with the Healthy Changes program from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The next market day is Saturday, March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Send Community Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
