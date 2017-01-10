Daybook: Jan. 11-14

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Siren testing
The quarterly siren test at Harris Nuclear Plant is between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 83 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will be tested at full volume for about 5 seconds. The test may be performed more than once. 984-229-6261, duke-energy.com
SAT/ACT seminar
An informational seminar on the SAT and ACT tests is 6:30-7:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Dance fundraiser
Cary Dance Productions performs “Create” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performances are a benefit for the nonprofit The Carying Place. Tickets: $12-$15. bit.ly/1N2UNDm
Thursday
‘Blindness,’ Beatles films
The documentary “Notes on Blindness” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years” shows at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Colored Pencil meeting
The area chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America meets from 1-3 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Open to the public.
Full moon hike
Listen for creatures of the night during a hike under the full moon from 5:30-7 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Pre-registration required. Cost: $1 per person. 919-387-2117, bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Service honors MLK Jr.
A multicultural Jewish Shabbat, or Sabbath, service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day is 7:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5713 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh. The event will feature the African American Ministry Evangelical Network Choir from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh and area civil rights activists. 919-858-7777, bethshalomnc.org
Saturday
Hot Chocolate Run
The annual Hot Chocolate Run and Doggie Dash, rescheduled from Sunday, is 9 a.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park, 201 Soccer Park Drive, Cary. The event features 1-mile, 5K and 10K races. Check-in and packet pickup is 7-9:45 a.m. Proceeds from the Doggie Dash will benefit the Wake County SPCA. Email hotchocolaterun@fitandable.net. fitandable.net
Blood donations
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 2220 High House Road, Cary.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150: Mondays, 1:30 -6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1:30-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with two programs at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Yoga for Beginners is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Healthy Changes is 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Registration is requested for both programs. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Farmers market
The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
MLK Jr. Dreamfest
The Town of Cary’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamfest Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 14, to Monday, Jan. 16, at various locations. This year’s theme is “Healing Race Relations through Conversation and Participation.” bit.ly/19aRV3i
Saturday: Tellebration, featuring African-American storytellers Willa Brigham and Donna Washington and author Johnny Ray Moore, is 9 a.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Free.
▪ Diversity Summit panel discussion on “Healing Race Relations through Conversation and Participation” is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 100 Dry Ave. Free.
▪ Poetry Fest is 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Moderated by poet and cultural historian Darrell Stover. Free tickets at the door beginning at 6 p.m. thecarytheater.com
Sunday: The movie “And Still I Rise,” a documentary on the life of the late writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou, is 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Monday: The Day of Service community workday is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Middle Creek Community Center, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave, Apex. Free; registration required.
