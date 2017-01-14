Daybook: Jan. 15-21

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Maya Angelou film
The movie “And Still I Rise,” a documentary on the life of the late writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou, screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. Part of Cary’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamfest Celebration. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with the Healthy Changes program from 3-4 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Music in the library
Local musician Catrrine Ponall, who plays a Native American-style wooden flute, performs from 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Monday
‘Unity and Togetherness’
“Unity and Togetherness: All Lives Matter” is the theme for a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Fuquay-Varina. The event begins with a march at 8:15 a.m. starting at Council Gym, 106 Ennis St., and ending at St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church, 605 Bridge St.
A breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. for those not participating in the march and at 9 a.m. for march participants. A program begins at 10 a.m. at Bazzel Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1228 Wilbon Road. Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes is scheduled to speak. Transportation to event sites is available. For information, call Gwen Thornton at 919-291-2764 or Marion Tucker at 919-285-4135. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina Inc.
Community workday
The Town of Cary’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service features community workday sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Middle Creek Community Center, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex. Free; registration required. bit.ly/19aRV3i
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Mondays, 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents a family-friendly movie at 10 a.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Call 919-249-1120 for movie titles. thehalle.org
Meet the artists
Meet members of the Colored Pencil Society of America from 4-5 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. No registration required. Artists will demonstrate and showcase their colored pencil creations. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Rough Cuts Review
The Rough Cuts Review open screen night for North Carolina filmmakers is 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Afterward, discussions of the films will be led by Joseph Partin, film and English professor at Guilford Technical Community College. Free; tickets required. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Wednesday
Parking open house
An open house on parking in downtown Fuquay-Varina is 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. Consultants will answer questions and provide updated information on a study on downtown parking. 919-753-1040, fuquay-varina.org
Thursday
Coffee with a Cop
The Fuquay-Varina Police Department holds its monthly Coffee with a Cop from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1409 N. Main St. Stop in to meet officers, ask questions and discuss concerns. fuquay-varina.org
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Notes on Blindness” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the film “Moonlight” shows at 7 p.m. and “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years” screens at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows Disney’s “The BFG,” rated PG, at 6 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Friday
CERT classes
Registration is open though Friday, Jan. 20, for the Town of Cary’s Community Emergency Response Training classes Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at Cary Fire Station 7, 6900 Carpenter Fire Station Road. Participants must be 18 or older, or ages 14-17 with a participating adult. To register, contact Fire Department Community Risk Coordinator Alicia Dismuke at 919-460-4958 or alicia.dismuke@townofcary.org. For information, go to townofcary.org.
‘Beatles,’ ‘Moonlight’
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years” screens at 7 p.m. and “Moonlight” shows at 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Wagon ride
Take a wagon ride to the Longleaf Pine Forest from 1:30-3 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/213kQMG
Golden Rod Puppets
International award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets perform “Animalia” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $6 per person. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Farmers markets
The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
