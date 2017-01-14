Faith Notes: Jan. 15-21

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Couples classes
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is offering classes for couples Jan. 29 to March 12. The classes will meet Sundays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare will be available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Cancer support group
Cancer Companions, a monthly support group for cancer patients and caregivers, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Prayer Chapel at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Trained volunteers will lead the faith-based sessions, which are held the third Tuesday of the month. Open to all affected by cancer. For more information, email cancercompanions@wpumc.com or go to bit.ly/2dby1c0. wpumc.com
Community dinner
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a community dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The dinners are held the third Saturday of the month. Free. hsumc.net
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/WAITINGHEARTSNC.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
