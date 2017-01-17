Arts Notes: Jan. 18-21

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
‘Legacy’ exhibit
The exhibit “Legacy: The Life of Rev. Dr. J.W. Meadows and His Contributions to the African American Community in Cary” runs through Friday, Feb. 17, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Meadows, a teacher and a preacher, lived from 1874-1954 and was a leader in the town’s African-American community during a time of many challenges. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the center. bit.ly/2isT4fr
‘Always a Bridesmaid’
Stageworks Theatre of Holly Springs presents the comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” Thursday, Jan. 19, to Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10-$12. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us, etix.com
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ The Taters and Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
▪ Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
▪ Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley: “The Stories Behind the Songs”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and Stephanie Urbina Jones: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Music in the library
Local musician Catrrine Ponall, who plays a Native American-style wooden flute, performs from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Cary Dance Productions
Cary Dance Productions presents solo, duet and trio performances at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $12. bit.ly/1N2UNDm
Cary Arts Center
The Cary Photographic Artists Members Show is on display through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The mixed media exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, March 26. A reception is 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27 with a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Stories Alive
Apex’s inclusive Access Theatre presents Stories Alive acting skills classes Mondays Jan. 23 to March 6 for children ages 6-11. For more information, contact Allie Prelaske at allie.prelaske@apexnc.org or 919-249-3507.
Herb Young exhibit
The exhibit “Nature on Canvas” by Brian Moyer runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. The photography exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Marcy 26. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
‘Discover China’
The “Discover China 1016: International Fine Art Exhibit” runs through Monday, Jan. 23, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. The exhibit, organized by the Fotosay International Science and Arts Center, will feature more than 100 pieces of artwork, including paintings, photography, calligraphy and folk art from award-winning Chinese artists. bit.ly/2dVKhlD, townofcary.org
Children’s film series
“Dr. Dolittle” shows at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Frame by Frame
The Frame by Frame Better at the Movies cinema study series continues with the movie “Certified Copy” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Robert Milazzo, founder of the Modern School of Film, will deconstruct each film and lead a group discussion of techniques used. The last film in the series is “The Babadook” on Jan. 31. Cost: $10 per movie. thecarytheater.com, 919-462-2055
Gallery of Artists
An exhibit featuring works by guest artists Cecilia Guitarte, oil paintings, and Susan Luster, ceramics, is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “Collective Charm: Perspectives of FALC,” featuring works by the Fine Arts League of Cary, is on display through Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130. The exhibit “Next Chapter: New Works” featuring oil paintings by Lori D. White runs Friday, Jan. 27, to Wednesday, Feb. 22. A reception is 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Food trucks and live performances will be featured at select events. For more information, go to caryartloop.org or townofcary.org.
Cary Senior Center
A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, for the exhibit “Progression” by Kate Lagaly at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. The exhibit is on display through Saturday, Feb. 18. townofcary.org
Page-Walker exhibits
A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, for the exhibits “Journey to the Good Life” by Kulsum Tasnif and “Soulful Strangers” by Amanda El Jaouhari. The exhibits are on display through Saturday, March 4, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The photography exhibit “Out of This World” by Ian McRainey is on display Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, March 26, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Clean Comedy
The Clean Comedy series presents Henry Cho at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $13-$27. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series continues with a performance by neo-classical pianist Robin Spielberg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Individual tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. For ticket information, go to bit.ly/2b3A1W5.
Other performances scheduled are: Friday, Feb. 17: classical-modern tenor Ken Lavigne; Saturday, March 4: musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes”; Friday, April 21: bluegrass and acoustic group Balsam Range. For more information, call 919-462-2055 or go to bit.ly/2axyk3G.
Three Kings Day
The annual Three Kings Day celebration is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on Cary Town Hall Campus, 316 N. Academy St. The event was rescheduled from Saturday, Jan. 7, due to weather. The celebration will feature a parade, dancing, music and food. Free. 919-460-4963, diamanteinc.org, townofcary.org
Triangle Wind Ensemble
The Triangle Wind Ensemble presents “Music in Motion” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $8. bit.ly/1N2UNDm, townofcary.org
Play auditions
Auditions for “The Mousetrap,” presented by the Cary Players, are 7 p.m. Jan. 30-31 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The play runs March 31 to April 9. For more information, go to caryplayers.org.
Movie at Halle
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents a free movie for teens and adults at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 919- 249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Community Arts Festival
The fifth annual Holly Springs Community Arts Festival is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. The event will feature a Community Theater Review and a Dance Review with performances by area acting and dance troupes. Cost: $3 in advance, $5 day of festival. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
SuperFun Saturday
The next SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Triangle Russian Festival
The Triangle Russian Festival is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free admission. The event will feature folk games, workshops for children and adults, food and arts and crafts vendors and more. Performances by the Golden Gates folk dance group and the Moscow Nights Trio; tickets range from $8-$10. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org, trianglerussianfestival.com
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents family-friendly movies at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 and 21 at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Call 919-249-1120 for movie titles. thehalle.org
Page-Walker anniversary
The Friends of the Page-Walker celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Page-Walker Arts and History Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Free. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2ia08tN, townofcary.org
Crime comedy
The Holly Springs Readers Theater presents the comedy “The Further Adventures of Nick Danger … and Other Disasters” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 and 16-17 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $7-$10. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Halle exhibits
Exhibits by the area chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America and Nabiha Khan are on display through Friday, Feb. 10, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Art Ball
Tickets sales are underway for Cary Visual Art’s 20th annual Art Ball at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: $250. For more information and tickets, go to caryvisualart.org.
Collin Raye
Country musician Collin Raye performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
JazzLive
The next JazzLive performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Featuring vocalist Jack Wood, guitarist Doug MacDonald, bassist John Brown and drummer Peter Ingram. Tickets: $12-$15. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows a family-friendly movie at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Page-Walker concert
The next concert in the Friends of the Page-Walker Concert Series is a performance by violinist Brian Reagin, concertmaster with the North Carolina Symphony, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Tickets: $14.99. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2jMKoCv
Bond Park exhibit
The photography exhibit “Guin Down the Coast” by Michael and Barbara Guin runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Way, Cary. townofcary.org
Poetry festival
The ninth annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. bit.ly/2jfvN24, townofcary.org
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15, 2017. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
