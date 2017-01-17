Business Notes: Jan. 18

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
Apex Wings owner Nick Giuggio and kitchen manager Conrad Johnston opened Springs Pizza and Wings in December at 5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs. 919-363-8852, springspw.com
Tasu Asian Bistro is scheduled to open in February at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Other Tasu Asian Bistro and Shiki Sushi fusion restaurants are open in Durham and Raleigh. shikitasu.com/tasu-waverly
Business doings
Regency Lakeview office park, with two buildings at 9000 and 11000 Regency Parkway in Cary, has been sold to The Dilweg Companies of Durham.
CycleBar indoor cycling studio opens Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5022 Arco St. in Alston Town Center near the intersection of N.C. 55 and N.C. 540. To celebrate its opening, the studio is holding a CycleBlast free ride event through Sunday, Jan. 29. To register, go to alston.cyclebar.com/schedule.
BodyLase Skin Spa is scheduled to open this spring at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary.
Calendar
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s next AM Networking event is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Sterling Fox Financial Services, 104 Osterville Drive, Holly Springs. To register: apexchamber.com
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht delivers his “State of the Town of Cary” address at Breakfast with the Mayor from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. For more information and to register, go to carychamber.com.
The Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 22nd annual meeting from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Ovation Cinema Grill, 320 Grand Hill Place, Holly Springs. For more information and to register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
The next Coffee and Connections program is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive, Suite A. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s Innovate Fuquay-Varina Start-up Weekend is Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at TE Connectivity, 8000 Purfoy Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com, innovatefv.org
Registration is underway for the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Stephen Scott, president of Wake Technical Community College, is scheduled to speak. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Careers
Peter Michael Burke, a funeral director with Wake Funeral and Cremation Services in Cary, recently was recertified as a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
The Special Event Co. in Cary has hired Lana Calloway and Monica M. Smith as business development managers, Whitney Freberg and Jayne Regan as program coordinators and Caroline Sewell as an event designer.
Kudos
Morrisville Town Council member TJ Cawley has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2017 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Philanthropy
The Cary Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded $9,800 in local grants to six area nonprofit organizations. nccommunityfoundation.org
