Club Notes: Jan. 18-21

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Western Wake Democrats
The next meeting of Western Wake Democrats is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Mellow Mushroom, 4300 NW Cary Parkway, Cary. Brad Crone, president of Campaign Connections consulting firm, is the guest speaker. He will discuss the November elections. Social hour is 6-7 p.m.; food and drink can be ordered from the restaurant. Open to the public. RSVP: westernwakedems@hotmail.com.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesday of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. Blankets are donated to Project Linus and Loved Twice. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. Bingo cards cost $1 and there will be cash prizes of up to $10.
DAR group
The Asbury Station chapter of the DAR meets at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Glenaire Retirement Community, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary. ncdar.org
Cary Playwrights’ Forum
The Cary Playwrights’ Forum meets from 7-9 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the second floor conference room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. caryplaywrightsforum.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet from 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. Childcare provided. For more information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. The Apex Lions support local charities with a special emphasis on the visually impaired. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Chronic pain support group
An arthritis, chronic pain, fibromyalgia and joint replacement support group meets from 1:30-3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Classroom 1 at Rex Wellness Center, 1515 Cary Parkway, Cary. 919-387-0080
Caregiver support
▪ Homewatch Caregivers of the Triangle is an in-home companion and personal care agency. The support group meets the third Thursday of each month at Cambridge of Apex. 919-960-6038.
▪ Family Caregiver Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at Woodland Terrace Senior Living Community, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive, Cary. 919-465-0356.
Fuquay-Varina Garden Club
The Fuquay-Varina Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 602 N. Ennis St. fuquayvarinagardenclub.weebly.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
Send Club Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments