Community Notes: Jan. 18-21

Upcoming events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Volunteer tutors sought
Volunteer tutors and substitute tutors are needed for the Seeds of Love tutoring program for Hispanic students in kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. No special skills required. Tutors help students with their homework, reading and basic math from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 17 to May 18. For more information: 919-467-9394, sda@wpumc.com, wpumc.com.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980.
▪ Wee Walkers: Down on the Ground (ages 1 and older with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. Cost per session: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
▪ Nature Nuts: Foxes (ages 3-5 with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Cost per session: $10 residents, $13 nonresidents.
▪ Curious Creatures: Super Salamanders (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Tales and Trails: Bird Box Birding (all ages with a caregiver): 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Cost: $20 residents, $28 nonresidents.
▪ Eco-Explorers: Exploration: Mammals (ages 7-10): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Burns Supper
The Cary Page Rotary Club holds a Burns Supper from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St Andrews Lane, Cary. The event will feature an authentic Scottish meal celebrating 18th century poet Robert Burns. A silent auction fundraiser also will be held. Reservations required. Cost: $60 per person; go to tinyurl.com/burnssupper17 by Jan. 22.
Input on budget
Morrisville residents can comment on the town’s priorities for fiscal year 2018 during the open Budget Portal online forum. Information received will be provided to the Town Council for consideration. To access the forum, go to townofmorrisville.org.
Burn at Hemlock Bluffs
Cary will hold its annual prescribed burn at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve between January and the end of April, depending on weather conditions. The North Carolina Forest Service or North Carolina State Parks will conduct and supervise the burn, which will affect 2 to 3 acres. Only certain sections of select trails will be closed during the burn. The preserve and Steven’s Nature Center will remain open. To receive more details on the timeframe of the burn, sign up for updates at hemlocks@townofcary.org.
Youth soccer
Registration for Youth Spring Soccer leagues in Holly Springs continues through Friday, Jan. 20, at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., or online at bit.ly/28JBahr. For ages 5-17. 919-557-9600, hollyspringsnc.us
SAT/ACT seminar
An informational seminar on the SAT and ACT tests is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Tennis for Life
Tennis for Life is holding two free sports events for breast cancer survivors in the first floor conference center at WakeMed Cary Hospital, 1900 Kildaire Farm Road. The events are 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tennis equipment will be provided; participants are asked to wear tennis attire and shoes. All ages and skills levels are welcome. For more information and to register, email Alexis Johnson at alexis.tennisforlifenc@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2hVAE3m.
Rotary fundraiser
Cary Rotary Club’s 14th annual chili dinner fundraiser is Friday, Jan. 27, at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Meals, prepared by While Foods Market, will be served from noon to 2p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Cost: $8; tickets available at the door or from club members. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult. thecaryrotaryclub.org, facebook.com/caryrotary
Winter Wonderland
Registration is underway for Cary’s annual Winter Wonderland snow tubing event Friday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. The hill across from the community center will be covered with snow by Snow My Yard. The event will feature snow tubing sessions for single riders and a new special session for a parent and young child. Advance registration required. In case of unfavorable weather, the event will be held Feb. 17-18. Cost: $18. For more information: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/1xZlWfs.
Gardening programs
The Gardening for Bluebirds program is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. Local garden writer Carol Stein will discuss how to attract and interact with bluebirds. On Saturday, Feb. 4, horticulturist Nelsa Cox will lead a pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. at the shop. Both programs are free but registration is required. 919-552-0590, NelsasGardenHut.com
Family Game Day
Family Game Day is 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. For students in kindergarten to fifth grade and their families. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Ultimate Hike
Learn how to hike 28 miles in one day to help children with cancer at the Ultimate Hike information meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at REI, 1751 Walnut St., Cary. Sponsored by CureSearch for Children’s Cancer and the Triangle Ultimate Hike Team. curesearch.org, bit.ly/2iQdqNe
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with the Healthy Changes program from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Award nominations
Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 3, for the Town of Cary’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources outstanding volunteers. Awards will be given in nine categories at the volunteer banquet in March. For more information and nomination forms, go to townofcary.org.
Share and Care
The Specialized Recreation and Inclusion division of the Cary Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department holds its Share and Care event from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 10, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., downtown Cary. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The next market day is Saturday, March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Send Community Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments