Daybook: Jan. 18-21

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Parking open house
An open house on parking in downtown Fuquay-Varina is 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. Consultants will answer questions and provide updated information on a study on downtown parking. 919-753-1040, fuquay-varina.org
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Thursday
Coffee with a Cop
The Fuquay-Varina Police Department holds its monthly Coffee with a Cop from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1409 N. Main St. Stop in to meet officers, ask questions and discuss concerns. fuquay-varina.org
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Notes on Blindness” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the film “Moonlight” shows at 7 p.m. and “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years” screens at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows Disney’s “The BFG,” rated PG, at 6 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Square, round dance
The Cross Trailers Square and Round Dance Club holds an open house from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Cary First United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. Basic dance moves will be taught. Another open house is 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the church. For more information, email walt.wheeler44@gmail.com or lpdca@mindspring.com.
Friday
CERT classes
Registration is open though Friday, Jan. 20, for the Town of Cary’s Community Emergency Response Training classes Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at Cary Fire Station 7, 6900 Carpenter Fire Station Road. Participants must be 18 or older, or ages 14-17 with a participating adult. To register, contact Fire Department Community Risk Coordinator Alicia Dismuke at 919-460-4958 or alicia.dismuke@townofcary.org. For information, go to townofcary.org.
‘Beatles,’ ‘Moonlight’
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years” screens at 7 p.m. and “Moonlight” shows at 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Thrift 2 Gift
Thrift 2 Gift, 900 E. Chatham St., Cary, holds its annual Dollar Days fundraiser for area nonprofits 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Regular-priced clothing, shoes and accessories will be $1. facebook.com/thrift2g
Saturday
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Snow day
A snow sledding event is 11 a.m. to 3p.m. in the parking lot near CineBistro at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Cost: $8 per hour session. Special sleds for the event will be provided by Snow My Yard. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2j8VbUf.
Wagon ride
Take a wagon ride to the Longleaf Pine Forest from 1:30-3 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/213kQMG
Golden Rod Puppets
International award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford and his Golden Rod Puppets perform “Animalia” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $6 per person. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
