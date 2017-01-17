Faith Notes: Jan. 18-21

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Senior pastor
Christ the King Lutheran Church installs the Rev. Wolfgang D. Herz-Lane as it new senior pastor at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. Bishop Tim Smith of the North Carolina Lutheran Synod will preside. Open to the public. Herz-Lane is the fourth head pastor in the church’s 52-year history. christthekingcary.org
Revival services
The Cary Church of God, 107 Quade Drive, holds its Hungry 2017 revival services Sunday, Jan 29, to Thursday, Feb. 2. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The featured speaker is Michael L. Brown. For more information, call the church office at 919-467-0537, ext. 130, or visit carycog.com.
Couples classes
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is offering classes for couples Jan. 29 to March 12. The classes will meet Sundays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare will be available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Community dinner
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a community dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The dinners are held the third Saturday of the month. Free. hsumc.net
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/WAITINGHEARTSNC.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
