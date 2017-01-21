Faith Notes: Jan. 22-28

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Senior pastor
Christ the King Lutheran Church installs the Rev. Wolfgang D. Herz-Lane as it new senior pastor at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. Bishop Tim Smith of the North Carolina Lutheran Synod will preside. Open to the public. Herz-Lane is the fourth head pastor in the church’s 52-year history. christthekingcary.org
Revival services
The Cary Church of God, 107 Quade Drive, holds its Hungry 2017 revival services Sunday, Jan 29, to Thursday, Feb. 2. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The featured speaker is Michael L. Brown. For more information, call the church office at 919-467-0537, ext. 130, or visit carycog.com.
Children’s group
The new Children’s Discipleship Group meets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 29 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program will feature a light supper, Bible stories, activites and more. Open to all elementary students. For more information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Couples classes
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is offering classes for couples Jan. 29 to March 12. The classes will meet Sundays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare will be available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry offers a support group for family members and friends of people who are incarcerated. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Prayer for Pastors’ Wives
Pastors’ wives of all Christian denominations can meet for prayer from 9:30-11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Ambassador Presbyterian Church, 1010 Schieffelin Road, Apex. 919-249-0230, ambassadorpres.org, sarah@sarahbush.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments